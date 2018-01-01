× Detroit Lions fire coach Jim Caldwell

DETROIT, Mich. (WXMI)– The Jim Caldwell coaching era in Detroit is over.

Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has told Caldwell that he won’t be back as Lions head coach next year. The team made the announcement to fans on Twitter Monday morning.

Caldwell coached for four seasons in Detroit, compiling a 36-28 record. In two of those four seasons, the Lions made the NFL playoffs, but lost in the opening round both years. In only one of his four season, did Caldwell post a losing record, 7-9 in 2015.

This season, the Lions finished 9-7, same as in 2016, but the team made the playoffs in 2016. When Caldwell was hired, the Lions had had only one winning season in a 13-season stretch.

Caldwell had been given a contract extension at the beginning of this season.