Discarded fireworks cause massive house fire in NW Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The massive fire at a Rose Hill home on New Year’s Day has been ruled an accident, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed.

The Rosehill Fire Department responded to a burning two-story home in the 21000 block of County Cove Court around 3 a.m.

According to investigators, the fire started after flames sparked by discarded fireworks in a nearby trash can spread to the home.

The extent of the damage has not been reported, but the fire has been extinguished.

No one was injured, officials said.