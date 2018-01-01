× Forecasters issue overnight hard freeze warning for 4 states

HOUSTON— Forecasters have issued an overnight hard freeze warning for a four-state region as an Arctic cold front pushes its way through the area.

The National Weather Service issued the warning Sunday for parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.

The service says temperatures will range from northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and eastern sections of north-central Louisiana to the low 20s across east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

Temperatures began plummeting Saturday as the front moved into the area, coating some highways and bridges with ice.

Crews in Houston begin treating roads Saturday to help keep drivers safe from accidents that are common to freezing road conditions.