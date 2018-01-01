Houston welcomes first baby of 2018

HOUSTON — While many Houstonians rang in the New Year at midnight, two lucky parents welcomed the city’s first baby of 2018 into the world.

Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital announced Sunday that Jose Luis Hermida III made his debut at 12:19 a.m. making him the first baby of 2018.

Memorial Hermann took to Twitter to share the wonderful news in a post that read, “Welcome to the world Jose Luis Hermida III! Making his debut at 12:19 a.m. at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, he is @memorialhermann‘s first baby of 2018! #HappyNewYear”

The proud parents took to Facebook to express their excitement about the newborn who they’ve nicknamed Pollo. “No better way to start 2018,” said the proud father Jose Hermida.