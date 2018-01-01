× HPD investigating after officer hits pedestrian in South Park, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck Sunday night by an officer driving in the South Park area.

The officer was driving southbound on Mykawa Road near Dixie Road around 9:20 p.m. when the accident happened. Investigators said the officer was passing through a green light when the victim ran into the street and was hit.

The pedestrian was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in unknown condition.

The police department will not release the victim’s name until family members have been notified.

The department is also withholding the officer’s name at this time.