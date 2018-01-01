× Kim Jong Un says nuclear button is always on his desk

(CNN) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during his national New Year’s address, told his citizens that “the US cannot wage a war” against his country at all. “The entire mainland of the US is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality,” he said, according to a CNN translation of his speech.

He also said that “as long as there’s no aggression against” North Korea, it does “not intend to use nuclear powers,” and that his country is “a responsible nuclear nation that loves peace.”