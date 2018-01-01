× NFL’s ‘Black Monday’ brings multiple firings for coaches

HOUSTON – After Sunday’s final regular season games, some NFL teams didn’t wait for ‘Black Monday’ to show their head coaches the exit.

After the Indianapolis Colts handed the Houston Texans their sixth straight loss, Indy’s head coach, Chuck Pagano was rewarded with a pink slip.

Pagano just couldn’t seem to win enough without injured former Houstonian Andrew Luck as Quarter Back.

In Oakland, the Raiders canned their head coach, Jack Del Rio amid rumors that Jon Gruden may return to the sidelines.

Then came a wave of more firings across the league including Coach John Fox in Chicago, Jim Caldwell in Detroit and former Texans head coach Dom Capers as defensive coordinator by Green Bay.

The Lions have reached out to the Texans to speak with defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel about that job.

Other coaches are on the bubble but their departure isn’t exactly written in stone, like Marvin Lewis with the Bengals and Texans coach Bill O’Brien. Texans owner Bob McNair seems willing to give Coach O’Brien at least one more shot at developing a healthy Deshaun Watson next season.

Meanwhile, in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly said he supports head coach Jason Garrett, but other assistant coaches may be in for a shake-up.

But as many coaches around the league learned on ‘Black Monday,’ sometimes the NFL stands for ‘Not For Long!’