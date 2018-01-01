Rifle-wielding man shoots taxi driver near fire station in Fifth Ward, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting a cab driver outside a fire station in the Fifth Ward on New Year’s Day.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Houston Fire Station 19 on Gregg Street around 1 a.m. Investigators said the victim drove himself to the fire station after being shot on Gregg Street, just north of I-10, by an unknown man.

Police said a man armed with a rifle emerged from between two apartment building and fired one shot, hitting the taxi driver in the arm.

As of now, investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).