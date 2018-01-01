Woman injured by fruit thrown at tour bus in Hawaii

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH(KSTU)—A woman is recovering after she was injured by a piece of fruit that came crashing through the window of a tour bus while on vacation in Hawaii.

Valerie Zaugg said the incident occurred as her group was leaving the Polynesian Cultural Center on Oahu.

She says someone threw a piece of breadfruit at their tour bus, shattering the glass and striking her in the face.

“With everything in the news about bombings and terrorism I just thought, ‘Gosh, what is it?’ I'm just screaming, ‘Pull over! Pull over!’, and come to find out it was a bread fruit—a rock hard bread fruit about the size of a softball.”

Zaugg said that just a few minutes earlier she had switched seats with a family with young children, and she said she is grateful it was not a child who was hit by the flying fruit.

Zaugg filed a police report and authorities are looking into the incident. She's now back home in Utah.