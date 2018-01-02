× HCSO: Man accused of shooting gun from car window on Snapchat wanted for 2 robberies

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs the public help locating a man captured on a Snapchat video shooting a gun from a moving car. That same man is now accused of two aggravated robberies in west Harris County.

According to investigators, information received from a video released by HCSO helped identify and link Marson Gray, 20, to a robbery at a Valero gas station on March 1, 2017.

At around 12:45 a.m Gray entered the store located in the 2200 block of Fry road three times before he robbed the clerk at gunpoint, deputies said. He then left the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Gray is also accused of robbing a Valero gas station located in the 22500 block of Franz Road that same night.

The suspect is described as 6’0 tall weighing 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on the name and whereabouts of this individual is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9210.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.