Houston body shop raises money for families of employees slain in workplace murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — An auto repair shop is raising money to aid the families of two employees killed during a workplace shooting in southwest Houston over the holiday weekend.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 4 p.m. Friday at Bemer Plus in the 14300 block of S. Post Oak Boulevard. The alleged gunman — identified as a former co-worker — walked into the business and shot the victims before stepping outside and committing suicide, according to homicide detectives.

The slain employees have been identified as Kendrick Wade and Mary McGhee. Wade had worked as a Bemer Plus technician for the last 23 years while McGhee was the business’ office manager for the last five.

The shooter’s identity has yet to be released.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help the victim’s families, the company said, “these people were family and are completely irreplaceable.”

As of Tuesday, the account has reached about nearly 4,000 of it’s $50,000 goal. The company said the donation would be split evenly between the victims’ families. Click here to donate.

Michael Williams, a cousin of Wade’s, said he’s struggling to understand why this happened.

“He never had [any] issues,” Williams said. “He was a lovable man.”

The motive of the shooting remains a mystery as investigators continue to comb through the scene and gather details.

Earlier in the investigation HPD Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted the incident may be the result of “senseless workplace violence.”

@houstonpolice personnel at scene of apparent double murder & suspect suicide. Early indicator this is senseless workplace violence. @TroyFinner will be providing update at the scene shortly. Please pray for the victims & deceased gunman’s families. No further threat to public.

— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 29, 2017