HPD: Woman kills man after waking up to stranger in her bedroom

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a woman shot and killed a man who allegedly broke into her Oak Forest home while she was sleeping.

Officers arrived at the victim’s apartment in the 800 block of Oak Street Drive on Monday around 6 a.m..

Investigators said the woman woke up after hearing the sound of breaking glass and finding the suspect in her bedroom. According to police, the woman grabbed a pistol near her bed as the man approached her.

She fired the weapon, hitting the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not injured.

The police department said the woman didn’t know the suspect but had seen him around the apartment complex before the break-in.