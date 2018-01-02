Newsweek promotes article with indiscreet picture of MLK, Jr. in casket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Talk about poor judgment!

The Twittersphere erupted Monday after Newsweek tweeted an article entitled 'Has Anybody Here Seen My Old Friend Martin?' with a photograph of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. in a casket!

Twitter comments in response hit Newsweek hard, calling the move an 'Epic, Epic, Epic Fail,' 'Shameful,' 'Incredibly Insensitive' and 'Unbelievably Cruel.'

One tweet asked "Out of all of the pictures you have of Martin, you chose this one? Why?"

The article was meant to remind everyone that 2018 will bring the 50th anniversaries of the assassinations of MLK, Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, among other famous anniversaries.

But somebody somewhere suffered a major disconnect in photo selection for the article!

Newsweek later issued an apology to the King family, saying "earlier this afternoon we published an opinion piece with an insensitive image of Martin Luther King Jr. We sincerely apologize to the King family for this egregious error."

The bizarre article title— along with the insensitive pic— makes one wonder if this won't bury Newsweek?!