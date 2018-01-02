× No charges filed after man shoots brother multiple times during argument in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed by his younger brother after an argument turned violent in the Northshore area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Phillip R. Mejias, 36, was dead in the 731 block of Fawn Drive around 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Investigators said Mejias and his younger brother, 25, got into an argument that turned physical. Following the confrontation, the victim followed his sibling home and tried to get into the brother’s residence.

The brother shot Mejias multiple times as he was breaking into the back door of the home, police said.

According to the police department, the brother was questioned by investigators and then released without charges.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.