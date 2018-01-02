× Drunken driver arrested after trying to disarm deputy, officers say

HOUSTON—A man has been arrested after allegedly being discovered passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

According to deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office, they were responding to a suspected drunken driver call in the 4400 block of Brandemere Way Monday when they found David Salinas Medrano.

Medrano was passed out behind the wheel with the engine running and the vehicle in drive. When deputies tried to remove Medrano from the vehicle, he began to physically resist and attempted to take the deputy’s tazer, deputies say.

Medrano was eventually detained and arrested.

He has been charged with driving while intoxicated and attempting to disarm a police officer.

His bond was set at $2,000.