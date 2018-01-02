One for the ages: History made at the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: The Georgia Bulldogs celebrate with newspapers after the Bulldogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in double overtime in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Calif. (KFOR)– It was a wild Rose Bowl battle between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia.

Following two overtimes, the Bulldogs defeated the Sooners 54-48. While it may be a disappointing loss for the Sooners, it will go down in the history books.

During the first half, OU’s CeeDee Lamb ran a reverse and then threw a touchdown pass to OU quarterback Baker Mayfield.  Officials say it has been 14 years since a quarterback caught a touchdown pass in a Rose Bowl Game.

At the half, the teams went to the locker room with a score of 31-17. Combined, it is the second-most points in a first half of a Rose Bowl game.

For the first time in Rose Bowl’s 104 year history, a game went into overtime.

And at the finish, the teams combined to set a Rose Bowl record for the most points ever scored in a game with 102.

The attendance at the Rose Bowl also set a new record as 92,844 fans packed into the stadium.

 