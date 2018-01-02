× One for the ages: History made at the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (KFOR)– It was a wild Rose Bowl battle between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia.

Following two overtimes, the Bulldogs defeated the Sooners 54-48. While it may be a disappointing loss for the Sooners, it will go down in the history books.

During the first half, OU’s CeeDee Lamb ran a reverse and then threw a touchdown pass to OU quarterback Baker Mayfield. Officials say it has been 14 years since a quarterback caught a touchdown pass in a Rose Bowl Game.

At the half, the teams went to the locker room with a score of 31-17. Combined, it is the second-most points in a first half of a Rose Bowl game.

For the first time in Rose Bowl’s 104 year history, a game went into overtime.

And at the finish, the teams combined to set a Rose Bowl record for the most points ever scored in a game with 102.

The attendance at the Rose Bowl also set a new record as 92,844 fans packed into the stadium.