President Trump’s 2018 agenda includes more tough tweets on threats to this country

WASHINGTON, D.C. - So far, this year, President Trump has tweeted more than a dozen times, and it's only day two of 2018. His latest tweet topics vary. In one he gave kudos to company bonuses. Another praises veterans. And another disses Hillary Clinton's top aid and the Obama administration. His agenda items for the new year are just as eclectic. From domestic spending to international threats, they're truly all over the map.

He held nothing back with his first tweet of the year, accusing Pakistan of "lying" and "deceiving" the United States and again alleging Pakistan's leaders give safe haven to terrorists.

Next up: Iran's deadly anti-government protests. Trump says Iran is "failing at every level." He warned the United States is watching Iran very closely for human rights violations

Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina said, "It's not enough to watch. President Trump is tweeting very sympathetically to the Iranian people. But you just can't tweet here. You have to lay out a plan."

As for Kim Jong Un's New Year's threat that the "nuclear button is always on his desk," the President had only this to say, "We'll see, we'll see."

His tweet added sanctions and other pressures are having an impact on North Korea. That soldiers are fleeing to South Korea.

Mike Mullen, former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff warns the u-s is closer to a nuclear war with North Korea than ever before. "I don't see the opportunities to solve this diplomatically at this particular point."

One tweet threw shade on the New York Times, suggesting the paper's new publisher should hire impartial journalists who will treat the president fairly. Another: Democrats are doing nothing for DACA, but activists will start "falling in love" with him and his party. Protection for so-called Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children is high on Trump's agenda. But he insists there won't be a deal on DACA without funding for a border wall.

Another tweet praised border patrol and adds "we'll bring in more people to build that wall." And a tweet crediting the recently signed tax cut bill for company workers getting big bonuses.

The absolute first order of business will likely be the spending bill. Congress has a January 19 deadline to pass one, and avoid a government shutdown.

Every trump tweet on these issues was posted before lunchtime. Clearly, with so many items on his agenda, staying in touch with us by twitter is definitely still on his to-do list.

