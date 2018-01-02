Security guard interrupts ATM burglary at Houston Methodist Hospital, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a failed burglary attempt Tuesday morning at Houston Methodist Hospital in Willowbrook.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the hospital at 18220 Texas 249, where a security guard spotted the alleged burglars while patrolling the grounds outside. Investigators said five to eight masked men broke into the facility through a cafeteria window and grabbed an ATM.

However, the men dropped the machine after being spotted.

“The ATM is still here, they weren’t able to get away with it,” Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police said the group left the scene in two vehicles of unknown makes and models.

As of now, the Houston Police Department is using surveillance footage to find additional clues. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted burglary should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). All tips will remain anonymous.