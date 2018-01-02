Some of the new state laws now in effect across the country are just plain wacky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas - New year, new laws. Every state has `em and some make perfect sense and some are downright nutty, but regardless, they're all on the books.

Here in Texas it's legal to carry a sword, dagger, spear and Bowie knife just about everywhere you go! But not in schools, colleges, correctional facilities, houses of worship and bars. And not if you're a minor.

Eighteen states have raised their minimum wage this year. Sorry, Texas ain't one of `em. We did revise our voter ID requirement. You can now vote without one if you can swear you couldn't get one in time, but you'll have to sign an affidavit.

California's most highly anticipated legal change involves getting high. If you're over 21, you can buy pot without a medical card.

In South Carolina it's illegal to buy or own exotic animals for pets, unless of course you're a zoo. That means, no more apes, lions, polar bears or Siberian tigers.

Folks in Tennessee have no more excuses for bad grooming. Barbers can now make house calls! It used to be allowed only if a client was sick. Now, even those in perfect health don't have to leave home to get a good trim!

Pet owners splitting from their spouses in Illinois may have a custody battle on their paws?? Courts can weigh in on custody agreements for the couple's furry-kids.

Perhaps every dog will have his day in court!

