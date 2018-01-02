× VIDEO: 2 men rob Metro PCS store at gunpoint in East Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to identify two men accused of robbing a phone store in East Houston in early December.

The incident, which took place around 11:30 a.m. at the Metro PCS store at 8615 Tidwell Road on Dec. 4, was caught on surveillance video.

One of the males first acted like a customer and approached an employee inquiring about plans. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash drawer.

At that time, a customer walked in resulting in both of the suspects leaving the store as though nothing had happened.

No money was taken.

The first suspect is believed to be in his early 20s, between 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 130 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a Nike pullover, tan pants and black shoes at the time.

The second suspect is 18 to 20 years old, around 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 140 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, tan pants and a black hat with red trim shoes.