With freezing temperatures expected overnight, it’s time to prep your pipes

HOUSTON— Now's the time to remember that "P" is the letter of the day. Protect the four P's! People. Plants. Pets. And Pipes.

These frigid temps aren't temporary. We can expect overnight lows in the 20's at least through the end of this week. The last time Houston had five consecutive nights of freezing was in 2010.

"Temperatures, when they drop below 30 degrees, you want to start wrapping the pipes. Especially the faucets outside because they are exposed to the elements," said Pablo Ponce with Village Plumbing Services. "Pretty simple to do. It's very inexpensive to get wrap, put it around your pipe, put a piece of tape over it. Really nothing, but it does wonders."

People and pets should stay inside, vegetation should be covered up outside, burlap and bubble wrap work well, or even bed sheets.

"You should take the same precautions that you would on an older home than on a new home," said Ponce. "You wanna have your faucets drip. Just a steady stream. A couple drops here and there."

This afternoon's high was in the mid to upper 30's, but thanks to the wind chill, it felt much colder. The mercury may climb a little bit over the next couple days, possibly into the mid or upper 40's.

