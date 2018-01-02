× Woman caught shoplifting attacks and maces Target employees, deputies say

SPRING, Texas— An altercation inside a Target store in north Houston has left one woman arrested and facing multiple charges.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a robbery call Sunday at a Target Store on I-45N at Cypresswood Drive.

According to deputies, Whitney Riggs was shoplifting and tried to exit the store when she was caught by Target employees. Riggs then pulled out a can of mace spraying both employees and physically assaulting one, who received minor injuries.

Riggs was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with robbery of a business and assault. Her bond is set at $20,000.