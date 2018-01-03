Bomb scare at day care in Pearland under investigation, police say  

PEARLAND, Texas — The Pearland Police Department is investigating after a bomb scare at a Christian day care Tuesday afternoon prompted an emergency evacuation and road closures.

Emergency crews responded around 12:46 p.m. to reports of a suspicious suitcase-style package left under a van at the Back to Basics: Christian Child Care Centre on Broadway Street. The staff and children from the center were evacuated and the area was blocked off from FM 1128 to Oak Road.

Earlier indications suggested the package may be a bomb.

The Houston Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance team later arrived and assisted officers with a intentional and controlled detonation of the package. According to police, the team concluded there were no explosive materials present.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Pearland police.