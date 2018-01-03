Fire destroys staple grocery, bakery in Baytown community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYTOWN, Texas - A community was shocked after a Baytown legend burned to the ground early Wednesday.

With smoke still billowing out of C&D Grocery and Bakery, firefighters did what they could, but there was nothing left of the breakfast taco Heaven.

According to arson investigators, the fire possibly started from a gas leak in the back of the kitchen, but the official cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Some customers are truly mourning the loss, especially those who say they haven't missed a day visiting the restaurant in 30 years.

The family who owns the business say they plan to rebuild.