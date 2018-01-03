Houston Fire Department offers safety tips on staying warm; Salvation Army helps Houstonians brave the cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Road closures and icicles are giving Houston drivers something cool to talk about for the New Year.

With a freeze alert in effect Wednesday morning, Houstonians were looking for ways to stay warm.

The Houston Fire Department sparked up a few tips on how to safely stay warm with heaters and reminded us not to use kitchen ovens and stove tops.

As the temperatures continue to drop, the Salvation Army is keeping their doors open, offering shelter to anyone looking to get off the streets.

Stay safe out there, people!