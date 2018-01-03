Houston ranked one of worst cities to lose weight, pay off mortgage or get new job for New Year’s resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- New Year, new you, right? Where you live could determine if you actually stick to those resolutions, and it seems like Texans might have a tougher time compared to their West Coast neighbors.

According to a study by Wallet Hub, if you're trying to lose weight, pay off that mortgage or get a new job, Houston is not the place to accomplish that.

The study looks at dozens of key metrics, like gyms per capita, income growth, employment outlook and access to health food stores to rank residents' likelihood of self-improvement.

To make matters worse, Wallet Hub also named the Bayou City one of the fattest cities in America last year!

But if your 2018 goals are more along the lines of breaking that bad habit or maybe finding a new boo-- H-Town is one of the best places to be, thanks to the number of singles and active dating app users.

Houston ranks 22nd for people looking to find love this year.

Overall, Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego snag the top three spots as best places to keep your resolutions.

In Texas, Austin came in at 9th and Plano at 11th.

OK, to be fair, Houston didn't do that badly-- the city still ranked 35th overall, whereas Dallas clocked in at 46th.

Keep swiping right, Houston. 2018 is your year for love.