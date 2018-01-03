× HPD: Driver, passenger arrested after police chase in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police arrested two people early Wednesday after a short car chase that started in Third Ward.

Officers were patrolling an area in the 3100 block of Elgin Street just after midnight when they saw a black Mercury Grand Marquis commit a traffic violation, the Houston Police Department said.

Police signaled the driver to pull over, but he refused to stop and led police on a chase that ended in the 1200 block of Lockwood Drive at Woodside Street in Greater Eastwood.

“At that point, [the suspects] stopped. The driver and the passenger both gave up,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. “The driver said he thought he had some warrants out and didn’t want to go to jail. Right now we’re checking that out.”

Police did learn the driver’s license had been suspended, Crowson said.

The driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

There were no accidents or injuries during the pursuit.