In newly-released book, former White House chief strategist accuses Trump campaign of treason

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Here's an excerpt from the "you'll-never-believe-what-he-said-now" files. President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon talks about that 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer in a new book called Fire and Fury. Bannon calls the meeting "treasonous."

Here's the reason for crying treason. During that now infamous Trump Tower meeting, the Russian lawyer supposedly offered campaign officials damaging info on then-candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, were all there. Bannon apparently told the book's author, after that little verbal bombshell was dropped, the Trump posse should have immediately called the FBI, but they didn't. He also purportedly said the Russia investigation into potential Trump ties involves money laundering.

In a strongly-worded statement, Trump completely dismissed Bannon's claims saying he "has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

It goes on to say Bannon pretends to be at war with the media, but spent his time at the White House leaking false info. POTUS says Bannon had nothing to do with his historic victory and everything to do with Republicans losing the Alabama Senate seat for the first time in more than 30 years.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence swore in Alabama's new senator, Doug Jones, who beat the controversial Roy Moore after Moore was accused of sexual misconduct by several women when they were in their teens.

Jones was sworn in alongside Tina Smith of Minnesota, the temporary replacement for former Senator Al Franken, who formally resigned Tuesday after multiple sexual harassment allegations.

As of now, two new Democrats are in, an old one is out, and the Republican president is on the defense after a former staffer starts mouthing off.

Never a dull moment on Capitol Hill.

