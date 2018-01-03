× Investigators: Man found burned to death was 1 of 3 suspects wanted in$1.3M armored truck robbery

HOUSTON – A man whose body was found burning on the side of a road in December has now been identified as one of the three suspects wanted for a $1.3 million robbery, court documents stated.

According to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, the body of Ronald Freeman, 28, was found burning alongside Wanda Street on Dec.27.

Authorities believe Freeman, Denzel Miles, 25, and Davione Owens, 20, are responsible for the armed robbery of a Garda Armored Courier truck on Dec.26 at the Frost Bank on Kirby.

Miles and Owens have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Court documents stated Miles was a former employee of Garda Courier with knowledge of the drop-off and pick-up routes. He was fired in October after failing to comply with an internal theft investigation at Garda.

Days before the robbery, Miles allegedly bragged to a friend about his plans to rob an armored truck, court documents said.

On Dec. 28, Miles was arrested with over $14,000 in his car. While in custody, he allegedly told authorities Freeman and Owens were the other suspects in the robbery, investigators said.

Police are still searching for Owens.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Owens is urged to call authorities.