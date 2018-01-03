Lotto fever! Powerball drawing tonight, hopeful Houstonians loading up on tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- There was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, raising the jackpot to at least $418 million for the next drawing on Friday, but for all you hopefuls out there, there's another chance to get rich tonight!

The Powerball is holding its next drawing for an estimated $440 million prize. You could take a lump sum of $278 million if you win.

Lottery players are choosing lucky stores to buy from, like Super K on San Felipe. They sell winning tickets weekly. More than $13,000 in prize money was sold at the store just last week.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are 303 million to one.