Man shot in chest during argument in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for an alleged gunman after argument turned violent Tuesday night in near Arces Homes.

Investigators said the victim was parked on Dewalt Street around 7:30 p.m. when an acquaintance of his walked up to his car. While the two men exchanged words, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim through the driver’s side window.

The victim was hit one time in the chest area but managed to drive a few blocks over to a friends house on Aransas Drive near Mosher Lane.

Paramedics took the victim to Ben Taub Hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the Houston Police Department.

“He was conscious when he left, we expect him to survive,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

HPD has identified the suspect and continue to search for him. It’s unclear what the argument was about.