Overheated oil vat causes industrial fire in Houston's Second Ward, firefighters say

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to an industrial building fire Tuesday night in Second Ward.

Firefighters arrived around 8 p.m. to the Dan-Loc Group building in the 700 block of N. Drennan Street. They were met by employees, who showed the crew a burning vat of oil that an unknown substance had fallen into, causing the oil to overheat and catch fire.

Investigators said the oil is always at a high temperature, but if tempered with by debris or other substances, it can catch fire. When the employees saw the equipment overheating on their gauges, they called for the fire department.

The fire was extinguished and no reports of any injuries.

Dan-Loc Group is a manufacturer and supplier of threaded products, gaskets and seals, and precision machined components.