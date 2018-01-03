Rikers to begin closures, drawing criticism from correction officers’ union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—Less than a year ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he plans to close Rikers Island within a span of 10 years.

This summer, he will take that first step, as the first of nine jails will close.

Following the announcement, many are concerned about not only the safety and security of not only inmates, but also those who watch over them.

PIX11 News spoke with President of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, Elias Husamudeen on the raising questions about the process, safety and City Hall`s motives.