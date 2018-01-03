VIDEO: Rugby 101 with the SaberCats

Posted 3:13 PM, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:27PM, January 3, 2018

HOUSTON -- This Saturday, professional rugby is coming to Houston with the first-ever Houston SaberCats game! To get us all up to speed on what exactly rugby is and how to play the game, we went to the team itself for pointers. Check it out!