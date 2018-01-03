Violent crash on FM 1960 leaves two people dead in Humble, police say 

HUMBLE, Texas — Humble police are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash that split a car in half and killed two people early Wednesday.

According to investigators, an SUV was traveling southbound on Wilson Road when it crashed into a Dodge Charger heading eastbound on FM 1960 around 2:30 a.m.

The Dodge pushed into a metal light pole, causing the vehicle to split in two. Police said the vehicle’s occupants — who have yet to be identified — were pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The intersection is fitted with city traffic cameras that will hopefully shed more light on what happened, the Humble Police Department said. However, investigators said it’s possible one of the vehicle ran a red light.

“There’s debris and vehicle parts everywhere,” Lt. Mike Nansel said. “We’re still investigating. It’s too soon to speculate exactly how they struck.”

As of now, no charges have been filed.

The following are images taken from the scene: