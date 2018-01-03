× WATCH: Man hammers into Rolex case at Memorial City Mall jewelry store

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance footage Tuesday of an attempted jewelry store burglary committed at Memorial City Mall about a month ago.

In the video taken on Dec. 2, the suspect walks into Ben Bridge Jewelry around 7:30 p.m. and approached the Rolex displace. The man pulls out a hammer and beats the display case multiple times before being confronted by a store security guard. The man then drops the hammers and runs out of the store.

Police said the suspect appears to be in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and weighing around 275 to 300 pounds. He has short black hair, a full beard and mustache. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black and white vertical-striped pants and white tennis shoes.

The following are screen shots from the surveillance video:

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Burglary and Theft Division at 713-308-0900 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.