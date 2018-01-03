× WATCH: Strange man wanders Spring woman’s home as she sleeps, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — It sends chills up your spine. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage Tuesday showing an unidentified man wandering a woman’s Spring home while the resident slept.

On New Year’s Day, deputies were dispatched to a home on Paladera Place Court. Investigators said the homeowner was reviewing security footage when she saw a suspicious man wandering around her house.

In the video, deputies said the man stood outside her residence for about an hour before entering the victim’s home. Officers believe the man entered the home through an unlocked window on the side of the house.

Once inside, the suspect is seen entering all rooms of the house, including the bedroom where the homeowner was sleeping.

Investigators said the suspect is 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a shirt that says "Lions Athletics" in the video.

It wasn't reported whether the suspect took anything from the residence.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call MCSO at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).