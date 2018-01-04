× Constables: 3 men linked to more than 150 vehicle burglaries in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — After an intense three-month investigation, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office have arrested and charged three suspects in over 150 burglaries to motor vehicles in north Harris County.

The break in all of the connected crimes occurred on Dec. 22, 2017, when a man was seen on home video surveillance breaking into a vehicle in the 6800 block of Tammany Manor Lane.

Constables were able to identify the suspect in the footage as Dain Fletcher. When constables went to Fletcher’s home, they allegedly found several firearms, along with an assortment of stolen property and drugs. Fletcher was then placed under arrest.

While being interviewed, Fletcher allegedly implicated two other suspects, Dominque Demond Lockett and De’Aries Jahmar Smith, in the car burglaries.

Investigators recovered stolen property and narcotics from both Lockett and Smith when they were arrested.

“The arrest of these three suspects has led to the clearance of over 150 car burglaries throughout northwest Harris County neighborhoods including, Dowdell PUD, Bridgestone MUD, Villages of Creekside, Meadowhill MUD, Glenloch Farms, Charterwood and Northpoint,” Constable Mark Herman said.

All stolen properties have been returned to the rightful owners and investigators have rearrested all three suspects on new charges, after they initially bonded out of jail.

Fletcher was charged with theft of firearm and burglary of motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $5,000.

Lockett was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He has been given a $1,000 bond.

Smith was charged with theft of firearm and possession of a controlled substance. His bond amount has been set at $6,000.