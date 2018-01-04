George P. Bush visits League City with Harvey relief updates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush traveled to League City Thursday to discuss issues for displaced Harvey victims. He stopped by to visit Scott Sharp, who is currently housed in a FEMA trailer.

"It's great, it’s comfortable, it’s compact, makes for a good camper,” said Sharp.

Thousands of Texans are still recovering from the hurricane. An estimated 1. 2 million homes were impacted by the storm. The commissioner was proud to announce that some progress has been made.

"We are now at about 1,200 Texans that have been housed by direct housing benefits,” said the commissioner.

With that said, 5,800 people are still on the waiting list for temporary housing.

The commissioner’s office has been working with FEMA to create programs to help displaced victims.

"We structured an intergovernmental services agreement with FEMA three weeks after the storm, which offers six temporary housing programs for Texas evacuees,” Bush said.

The commissioner also mentioned that Texas will be getting a $5 billion grant that will go towards community development.

"We are already drafting our action plan, and getting that process started for the permanent housing solution as Texans get back on their feet,” Bush said.

Bush reminded everyone that it is a team effort as the state of Texas tries to rebuild.

"We can work with the county, we can work with city leadership to overcome these last mile challenges,” he said.