Houston SaberCats Rugby 101: Ruck talk, learning what a scrum is

HOUSTON - Professional rugby is ready to make its debut this weekend in Houston. That's right, the Houston SaberCats will host their inaugural game this Saturday at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. Houston will face the Seattle Saracens in the first of the team's nine exhibition games before the Major League Rugby season starts.

When watching rugby, you'll notice how the players seem to huddle up at times. That's a ruck, also known as a scrum. To explain more, SaberCats fly-half Sam Windsor gives the details in the video above! For more information on the Houston SaberCats, click here.