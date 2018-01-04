HPD Homeless Outreach Team working with shelters to get people off the street during cold conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- This is the coldest stretch of weather Houston has felt since 2001, and it's really taking a toll on the homeless.

"We passed out lots and lots of blankets yesterday, just to try to keep people from freezing,” said Steve Wick, the HPD Homeless Outreach Team Sergeant.

Houston's Homeless Outreach Team is kicking into overdrive.

“We conduct outreach to the chronic street population. We go to the camps and the places people are on the streets to connect them with services,” said Wick.

The team has been working with shelters around the city to get people out of the cold.

"The homeless, anybody who shows they want to help them, they receive you with open arms,” said Wick.

On Wednesday, they were able to locate a man who was suffering from exposure and get him to a hospital. He is now in stable condition.

HPD Homeless Outreach Team has located a homeless male suffering from exposure to the cold. He was transported to hospital by @HoustonFire for treatment. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 3, 2018

The male was located at Cleburne and Fannin at about 10 a.m. today. He was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in stable condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/u1KhnVBqMx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 3, 2018

The city may be freezing, but teams like this are warming our hearts.