J.J. Watt makes one little gamer’s day on Xbox Live

MANVEL, Texas - J.J. Watt put a huge smile on the face of one Manvel boy...even after the boy's really rough week.

Six-year-old Cooper Davis broke his leg in a trampoline accident on Monday.

“I felt a snap, and I heard it, but they didn’t,” Cooper recalled.

The doctor confirmed Cooper had a Tibial Plateau fracture. That’s the same injury suffered by Houston’s hero - the one and only J.J. Watt.

“He woke up and he’s like ‘hey can I have my jersey?’ He put it on , and he goes, ‘hey mom, I’m JJ.' I decided hey, I’m going to tweet this out to him and let him know hey there’s a little boy out here that’s got an injury like you and … he thinks it’s kinda cool ya know to be like his idol,” his mother, Judith, said.

And being the standup guy he is, J.J. responded:

Ahh man I’m so sorry to hear that, but love to see him smiling!! Tell him that this is just a test to see how tough we are and we’re gonna come back stronger than ever!!! #OneDayAtATime

(and DM me his GamerTag, I’ll play some XBox with him to help pass the time!) https://t.co/iBAE9K3LL7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 2, 2018

“He cries because he wants to get up and run, he wants to get up and play. I didn’t even say anything about him playing Xbox, he just noticed that Xbox remote was in his hand and he knows that’s how kids connect. For him to take those few seconds of his time to do that for my son is a blessing,” Judith explained.

“It made me happy. At first I didn’t think it was real, but now I do,” Cooper said with a huge smile on his face.

The two went head to head, in a sports game of course, and it was close, but …

“At the last part, I won, because he was going for the ball, and then I was, I was using the speed boost,” explained Cooper. Yeah, that speed boost will get ‘em every time.

Good ol` number 99. Here's hoping both Cooper and J.J. recover quickly. But mom, if these two end up hanging out in real life, please, just promise us one thing. Keep J.J. away from the trampoline. Please.