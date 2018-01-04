× HPD: Homeless man attacks 70-year-old woman, chokes her with water hose outside Kashmere Gardens home

HOUSTON – A man physically abused a 70-year-old woman by choking her with a water hose outside her Kashmere Gardens home Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of Cavalcade Street around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found Tyrone Peterson, 63, physically assaulting a 70-year-old woman.

According to police, Peterson, a homeless man, lived and parked his vehicle in the 70-year-old woman’s driveway for a few weeks.

On Tuesday, the victim asked Peterson to clean his area in the driveway. Peterson became belligerent and started to verbally and physically assault the woman, police said.

Police say that Peterson wrapped a water hose around the victim’s neck, slammed her into the driveway, pinned her head to the ground and grabbed her by the collar.

Paramedics were called to the scene and it is reported that the 70-year-old victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Houston police arrested Peterson, who now faces injury to elderly individual charges.