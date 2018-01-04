× Police: Woman, 2 men accused in double-shooting at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Texas — The Richmond Police Department is searching for three suspects accused in a double-shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired Wednesday night at the Town & Country Apartments on Dowling Drive and found two injured men inside an upstairs unit. The victims were two of four people inside the residence at the time of the shooting, police said.

Earlier in the night, investigators said the first suspect — described as an unidentified woman — knocked on the apartment’s door around 11:30 p.m. When the door opened, police said the woman and two men entered the apartment and shot two people. No one else inside the apartment were harmed.

The victim, who have been identified as 40 and 50 years of age, were flown to Memorial Hermann hospital in the Texas Medical Center. The 40-year-old was shot twice in the chest and is in critical condition. The 50-year-old was shot in the abdomen and is in stable condition.

It’s unlikely robbery was the motive because nothing was stolen, police said. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.