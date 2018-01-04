Star of Hope outfits over 200 homeless children with new shoes for the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Some homeless kids in Houston have a little something extra to smile about, all thanks to the Star of Hope Mission!

"I got some presents!" one of the little tykes declared.

The shelter surprised the kids on Thursday with some warm socks and brand new shoes.

"This event is called 'New Year, New Shoes,' and we buy all the children at Star of Hope brand new shoes," Star of Hope's executive director of 'Trees of Hope,' Ruth Githumbi, explained. "The Robert and Janis McNair Foundation generously donated the funds for us to be able to purchase brand new shoes for over 200 children."

The kids receiving new shoes ranged in age from 18 months to 18 years old at the Women and Family Development Center at Star of Hope.

Volunteers from all over the city helped make the ninth annual event a shining success!

"We want to be able to do it before this new year starts for school," Githumbi said. "So that the kids have a confidence walking into a new school year with a brand new pair of shoes, which a lot of times is something that they're not able to have."

"With my son's birthday being on Christmas Eve, this is like extra on top of his birthday being at Christmas," shelter resident Ronald Smallwood shared.

Studies have shown that just having a solid pair of shoes can do wonders for kids' self-esteem.

"A lot of things that we take for granted, we are very lucky and blessed to be able to give those to these kids," Githumbi added.

With all that the little ones have been through, it's nice to see they can put their feet on solid ground now.....and step out in style in 2018.