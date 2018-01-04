Houstonians launch petition to make ‘Be Someone’ sign protected landmark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- "Be Someone" is the powerful message behind one of Houston's most iconic pieces of street art.

The famous sign drapes over a bridge on I-45 South, using an old railway as its canvas to inspire drivers on their commute around the city.

The artist who goes by the name "Be Someone" said, "It's not just a sign, it's a way of life" influencing everything from apparel, art work and even tattoos.

The Be Someone sign, intended for hope, continues to fall victim to vandalism.

The vandalism has prompted many Houstonians to petition the City of Houston, requesting they make the sign an official protected landmark.

NewsFix reached out to the city regarding the petition, so far they have yet to respond.

The petition created by Coleton Emr currently has 17,000 signatures and counting.

