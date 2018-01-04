Trump ends voter fraud commission and bans cellphones in West Wing amid feud with Bannon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Remember that controversial voter fraud commission President Donald Trump started last year?

Well, the prez decided to do away with the commission on Wednesday.

He tweeted, "Many mostly Democrat states refused to hand over data from the 2016 election to the commission on voter fraud."

Trump continued, "They fought hard that the commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally."

So, the White House decided to get rid of the commission to avoid "endless legal battles at taxpayer expense."

But critics say it wasn't just 'Blue states' but 'Red states,' too, that refused to turn over records since some Republicans also questioned the commission's right to view voter information.

Trump says he's asked the Department of Homeland Security to consider what future action to take on possible voter fraud.

But, that's not the only hang-up the White House is tossing out for 2018: the president is also banning cell phones!

Starting next week, there's no more personal cell phone use allowed in the West Wing.

Officials say the ban is for national security reasons, and they cannot elaborate further.

But, some sources claim the ban is really about limiting leaks about the administration to reporters.

And speaking of leaks........as the bitter public feud continues between Steve Bannon and the president, who better to weigh in on the verbal assault than a man of many words?

Yep, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is once again blasting Bannon!

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous, and that he should walk it back," Scaramucci quipped.

The Mooch is especially mad that Bannon apparently claims Trump didn't want to win the presidency.

"Nobody wanted to win more than the president of the United States," Scaramucci added. "And frankly, nobody worked harder."

Ugh, what a way to start the new year!