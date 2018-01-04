× 2018 RodeoHouston lineup includes Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton

HOUSTON — It’s almost that time of year again…time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and RodeoHouston! The 2018 RodeoHouston entertainment lineup features a mix of country, rock, R&B and Spanish pop artists.

Several RodeoHouston favorites, plus six entertainers new to RodeoHouston, will be the first to perform on the new state-of-the-art stage.

“In addition to a fantastic entertainment lineup, RodeoHouston 2018 will feature a brand new, star-shaped stage with top-of-the-line technology that will greatly enhance the presentation and place fans closer to the entertainers inside NRG Stadium,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “There’s something fun for everyone at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo — Houston’s favorite tradition since 1932.”

Tickets will go on sale next Thursday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m., through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. Customers may enter the Online Waiting Room between 9:30 and 9:59 a.m. At 10 a.m., customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets.

[Watch the announcement, which was livestreamed on RodeoHouston’s Facebook page.]

STAR ENTERTAINMENT:

The following entertainers will perform at NRG Stadium, Feb. 27 – March 18.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 Garth Brooks

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by BHP Little Big Town

Thursday, March 1 Blake Shelton

Friday, March 2 – Black Heritage Day, sponsored by Kroger, Leon Bridges

Saturday, March 3 Kelsea Ballerini

Sunday, March 4 Alessia Cara

Monday, March 5 – First Responders Day, presented by BP Rascal Flatts

Tuesday, March 6 Jason Aldean

Wednesday, March 7 Thomas Rhett

Thursday, March 8 Luke Bryan

Friday, March 9 Chris Young

Saturday, March 10 Cody Johnson

Sunday, March 11 – Go Tejano Day Calibre 50

Monday, March 12 Zac Brown Band

Tuesday, March 13 J Balvin

Wednesday, March 14 OneRepublic

Thursday, March 15 Keith Urban

Friday, March 16 Chris Stapleton

Saturday, March 17 – RodeoHouston Super Series Championship Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 18 – RodeoHouston Super Shootout®, presented by Crown Royal Garth Brooks

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

Rodeo ticket prices range from $18 to $25, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $100. Because of the Rodeo’s successful Season Ticket program, which began in August, ticket availability in the lower levels is extremely limited.

A 6-ticket purchase limit is set for the Feb. 28 – March 17 performances through the first day of public sales, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. The Feb. 27 and March 18 performances were offered in a previous sale.

All tickets will be delivered via Flash Seats. Please allow 48 hours for delivery.

Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased in the following ways: online at rodeohouston.com or axs.com/rodeohouston; The Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 30 minutes before the sale begins. Beginning at 10 a.m., customers who entered the Waiting Room between 9:30 and 9:59 a.m. are randomly selected to enter the “store.” Those entering after 10 a.m. are placed behind those already in the Waiting Room. Each performance is purchased as a separate order. To purchase another performance, the customer will return to the Waiting Room. Please note: a place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee ticket availability. via AXS mobile app available for Android and Apple devices; or in person beginning Friday, Jan. 12, at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge.



The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $450 million to the youth of Texas. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all of the latest news. The 2018 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 18.