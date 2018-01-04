× Woman allegedly bites, punches HCSO deputy while being arrested in Atascocita

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston resident is facing criminal charges after she allegedly injured an officer while being detained in Atascocita, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kianna Wright, 23, is charged with assault.

The sheriffs deputy was trying to detain the suspect around 6:37 Tuesday when the woman intentionally bit and punched the deputy, court documents said.

The incident happened in the 11600 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway East.

No information was given as to why she was being detained.