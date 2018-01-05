HOUSTON -- You know what time it is-- it's Fri-yayyyy!!!!! So what do you all have to say? Grego shares some viewer feedback comments!
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: It’s Wednesday Wisdom
-
Closing Comments: How to fit in a terroristic society
-
Closing Comments: The most wonderful time of the year
-
Closing Comments: 2018 goals, what does your future hold?
-
-
Closing Comments: Mixing business with pleasure the do’s and don’ts
-
Closing Comments: Social media monitoring, are your opinions to racy to post?
-
Closing Comments: Finding happiness in the misfortune of others; are you guilty?